salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 296,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 76.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,907 shares of company stock valued at $133,827,698 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $196.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.50, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

