Scala Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $3,053.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

