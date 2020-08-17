Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.