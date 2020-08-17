Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 4,335,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.