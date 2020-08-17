Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 138,664 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,402,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

