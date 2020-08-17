Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.05. 4,848,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $104.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.