Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 37,834 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $110.87. 1,468,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,137. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

