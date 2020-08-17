Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 9,757 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.54. 4,684,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,198. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.