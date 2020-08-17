Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.