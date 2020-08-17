Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $27.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 67.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,379.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

