Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

