Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

