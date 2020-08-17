Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 100,468 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,322,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

