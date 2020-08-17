Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.41. 5,113,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $158.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

