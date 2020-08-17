Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,537 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.6% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

