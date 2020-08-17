Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,603 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,173,000 after purchasing an additional 456,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,000,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,736,000 after buying an additional 624,191 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.