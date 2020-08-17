Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. 23,290,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,453,977. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $192.49. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

