Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 133,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 253.0% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,837 shares of company stock valued at $125,622,434 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.35. 2,414,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.75 and its 200-day moving average is $419.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

