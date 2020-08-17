Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 11,327 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

