Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 13,101 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,283,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

