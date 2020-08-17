Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,553,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

