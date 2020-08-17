Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

