Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.43. 967,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.