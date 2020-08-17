Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after acquiring an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

SPGI stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.14. The stock had a trading volume of 618,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.18. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

