Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.