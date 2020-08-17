Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,449. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

