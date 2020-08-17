Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 289,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. 2,703,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

