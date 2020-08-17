Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,764 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

IBM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.44. 3,352,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

