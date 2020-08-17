Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 9,071 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 4,655,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

