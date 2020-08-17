ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.64 on Monday, reaching $442.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.98. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,911 shares of company stock worth $41,654,383. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

