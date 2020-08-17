SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $701,353.89 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $701,353.89 and approximately $2,841.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,315.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.03543980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.02619521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00549230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00764347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00706676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00016139 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.