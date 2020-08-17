Short Interest in ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Grows By 625.0%

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $29.60. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

APELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

