Short Interest in ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Grows By 2,108.7%

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 2,108.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ATASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

