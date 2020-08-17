ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,420.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $35,149.13 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.