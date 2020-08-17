Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $140.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $621.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $360.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $953.98 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 183,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 2,002,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,984. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

