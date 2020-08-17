Social Send (SEND) Market Cap Hits $226,770.31

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $226,770.31 and approximately $19.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00022882 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004308 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003798 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

