Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Share Price

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alibaba Group’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.96. 9,742,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,704,715. The stock has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

