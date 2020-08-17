Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE SON traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 15,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

