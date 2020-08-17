SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

