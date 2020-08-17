Spectrecoin Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $2,368.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007355 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00027643 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00040353 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000281 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

