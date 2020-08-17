Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Starbucks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 47,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 198,055 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 348.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 40,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

