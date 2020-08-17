Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ: NOVA) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $15.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 and have sold 8,414,713 shares worth $153,019,500.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

