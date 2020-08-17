Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.43). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 764,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

