TaaS (TAAS) Trading 85.6% Higher Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00009961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $5,937.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

