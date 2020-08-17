TokenClub Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.18 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,970,292 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.