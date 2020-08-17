TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 12,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,824. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

