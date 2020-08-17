Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 30,656 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.73. 1,901,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

