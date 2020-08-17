Trexquant Investment LP Buys 4,453 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,256. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average of $278.90. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

