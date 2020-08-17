Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.35 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.76. 628,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

