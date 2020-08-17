Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 60,673 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

